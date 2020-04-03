Reno-Sparks Indian Colony imposes curfew

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony on Friday passed a curfew that requires people to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are working or have other essential business.

RSIC members must also stay at home during the day unless doing essential tasks.

Tribal smoke shops will be closed until further notice.

Tribal Chairman Arlan Melendez said in a Facebook post it is against the law to have unnecessary social gatherings. Melendez said people who break these rules could face six months in jail.

