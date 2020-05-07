Reno Rodeo cancelled this year due to COVID-19

COVID-19’s latest event casualty is the Reno Rodeo.

The event was scheduled for June 18 to June 27.

The Reno Rodeo is offering refunds, but requests for refunds must be made no later than June 30. People can donate the cost of the tickets to the Reno Rodeo Legacy Project. Or people can rollover the cost of the tickets to 2021 Reno Rodeo tickets.

“This was not an easy decision, and we know the impacts are far-reaching,” George Combs, general manager of the Reno Rodeo, said in a statement. “We had hoped the state and nation’s recovery from this pandemic would allow for community events by mid-June and this would be something the region could look forward to. Unfortunately, this global crisis has forced us all to make sacrifices and work through this unprecedented situation. After many discussions with leading government and health authorities, as well as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, we are certain that this is the right action.”

For information on rolling over tickets, donating them or getting refunds, go to RenoRodeo.com.