Reno Rodeo Foundation releases statement on the status of the 2020 rodeo

The Reno Rodeo Foundation has released a statement on the status of the 2020 rodeo after concerns over the event not being canceled yet.

"The Reno Rodeo Association executive committee has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and has been exploring every option to put on a safe event, while acknowledging that the safest course may be to postpone or cancel the 2020 Reno Rodeo.

Our organization is governed by a board of directors, which will be meeting in the coming weeks to decide on how we will proceed for this year’s event. We are committed, first and foremost, to the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, rodeo fans, competitors, vendors and partners – as well as the larger Reno and Northern Nevada community. We will continue to follow the guidance from the leading government and health authorities to ensure we are taking the right actions."

