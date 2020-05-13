Reno Resilient movement teaching, raising money for nonprofits

Per Muse Group:

WHO: Muse Group, Design On Edge, Feed Our Heroes

WHAT: Local agencies, Muse Group and Design On Edge have partnered to give back to the community during the current public health outbreak. This campaign aims to recognize and give back to individuals and organizations that are working on the front lines during this time. Online classes have been created by leaders in the community to help and support individuals and small businesses. These master classes will all be available to everyone.

WHEN: Every Tuesday, starting on April 21, 2020

WHERE: Online at Reno Resilient Website

WHY: To give back to the community through connectedness and development, where resiliency is cultivated through education and connection. The master classes offered include marketing tools, web development, photography, accounting, meditation and much more.

The platform introduces the community to local experts, through free online courses, while empowering individuals to learn new skills and help meaningful causes supporting others during the crisis.

While classes are free, donations are welcomed and 100% of the proceeds will go back to support non-profit organization, Feed Our Heroes this week, then, will change weekly.

“We are so excited to announce the launch of this campaign, Reno Resilient,” said Courtney Meredith, Owner of Design On Edge. “We had a desire to create a sustainable solution that could help empower fellow business owners during this difficult time through the power of education, while still giving back to community organizations.”

“In light of the recent news, we saw an opportunity to #GiveBack to our community and as a local business owner, we want to do everything we can to keep #RenoResilient!” Said Jaclyn Coleman, Owner of Muse Group.