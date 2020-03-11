Second phase of demolition underway for Reno Public Market

Phase two of demolition is underway to transform Shoppers Square into Reno Public Market.

Construction crews started demolition around 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. It is focusing on the center portion of the enclosed mall area, starting at the far east end of the building near Cold Stone Creamery and working westward.

Businesses will remain open during the demolition including Cold Stone Creamery, CVS Drug Store, the post office, and IHOP.

“We are one step closer to converting the former Shopper Square into Reno Public Market, a gathering place for locals and visitors alike,” said Rick Casazza of Reno Public Market. “The new community hub will carry on the legacy of Shoppers Square while celebrating Reno’s future.”

To learn more about the project, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY: It was an 'Early Pioneer' in local shopping centers and on Monday, a portion of that shopping center will be demolished.

Crews will demolish 6,000 square feet of the west end of Shoppers Square. The 56-year-old center has seen better days. The Casazza family says the old mall will be turned into the 'Reno Public Market.' It will include retail spaces, along with food and beverage options.

Rick Casazza, a partner with the Reno Public Market, says it was time to improve, especially with the nearby area under construction.

"It all ties together. There is all types of stuff happening up and down midtown, up and down Wells Avenue that is bringing this area back together," said Casazza.

To bring the mall back together, it's going to cost $34 million. The project will be done in three phases and is expected to take 2 years to complete.

Demolition is expected to begin after 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

