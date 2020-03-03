Reno Police identify suspects in E. 4th Street shooting

UPDATE: The Reno Police Department has identified two of the suspects.

21-year-old Tah Ja Blocker and 19-year-old Christian Harris were arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon. They're still looking for the third suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: Reno Police are investigating a shooting on E. 4th Street. Officers say two men got into a fight Monday night at the Rancho 777 motel.

One victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people have been arrested. Police say they have also identified a third suspect. Investigators are not releasing the names of anyone involved in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

