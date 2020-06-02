Reno Police investigate double shooting

Reno Police Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday, June 2, 2020 around 12:30pm.

Officers responded to the area of Ralston and 2nd Streets on reports that a shooting had just happened.

At the same time, two people were taken to a local hospital with gun shot wounds.

Reno Police say they are looking for a man and a woman seen leaving the scene. Apparently the two groups were known to each other.

One suspect is described as an Hispanic man, dressed in khaki shorts and a white shirt. There is no description of the woman suspect.

If you have information, you can contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2175.

