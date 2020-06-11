Reno Police arrest suspect for Sex Trafficking

Reno Police Detectives have arrested Elton Castine, 29, after an investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

The charges against Castine include: Sex Trafficking, Living on the Earnings of a Prostitute, Pandering, Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale.

Another man, Shakwuan Mahan, 26, was with Castine and was also taken into custody on a charge of Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child.

The investigation was conducted by the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT). Detectives believe there may be more victims associated with the suspects.

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of Sex Trafficking call the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit at (775) 325-6470 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020