Reno Police arrest suspect for Attempted Murder

The Reno Police Department is reporting the arrest of Juan Montalvo, 23, on charges of Attempted Murder, three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Child Endangerment.

Investigators say the victim was found the evening of June 10, 2020 in the area of Neil Road and McCarran Blvd. The victim had been shot twice.

Investigators learned that the victim and Montalvo had reportedly agreed to a fist fight. Police say Montalvo armed himself and fired into the victim's car. While the victim was shot twice, three other people in the car were not injured.

If you have information on the shooting, call the the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188 or

at (775) 322-4900.