Reno Police have arrested a suspect who is believed responsible for five fires in trash cans and dumpsters.

The fires all happened on Monday, March 23, 2020 between 3:30 A.M. AND 4:00 A.M. One of the fires damaged a downtown motel and forced evacuations.

The suspect is identified as Morris Snead, 62.

Police say they identified Morris from surveillance video. Morris is facing charges of Arson.

