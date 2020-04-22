Reno Police Chief Soto could be named Acting City Manager

The City of Reno could name an Acting City Manager at its April 22, 2020 meeting after the current City Manager announced earlier this year, she would be stepping down.

Photo Courtesy: Reno Police Department

Meeting documents released show Reno Police Department (RPD) Chief Jason Soto is being considered to fill the Acting City Manager position.

Chief Soto has been with RPD since 1997. Back in 2015, he was picked to be Interim Police Chief and he received the permanent title in 2018.

The position became opened after current City Manager Sabra Newby announced she will be stepping down in June as she and her family planned to move back to southern Nevada.

City documents show, Soto has agreed to serve as Acting City Manager and it could be for six months.

The Reno City Council will make a final decision at its meeting April 22, 2020 at 10 p.m. For more information on the meeting, click here.

