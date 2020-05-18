Reno Phil cancels upcoming performances due to coronavirus

The Reno Phil Harmonic announced Monday the cancellation of its upcoming events through August 10, 2020 due to the coronavirus emergency.

The canceled events include the following:

July 11 - Pops on the River

July 13 - An Evening With Frank and Ella

August 9 - 007: The Music of James Bond

August 10 - 007: The Music of James Bond

Organizers have rescheduled the Disney in Concert, Magical Music from the Movies event from June 7 to August 23, 2020.

In a message to ticket holders, Director Charles Fee said in part, "As hard as this decision was to make, sometimes the show cannot go on, especially when the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers is our top priority."

If you have tickets for either An Evening with Frank & Ella or 007: The Music of James Bond at Lake Tahoe, you can fill out this online form for donations or refunds.

If you have tickets for Pops on the River: The Golden Era of Reno, you can fill out this online form with your request.

