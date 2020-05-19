Local group collecting rock donations to support families

The Reno Painted Rocks started a rock drive to expand on a local Girl Scouts project. Girl Scout Troop 256 created the River of Hope at the Ronald McDonald House in March as part of its Silver Award project.

The river is located in the backyard of the house and is made up of rocks with positive messages. Troop 256 said they wanted to support the families who live at the house.

Elizabeth Hansen said, "We wanted them to feel that they are supported and loved by their community and that they're not alone."

Lilyan Bronk added, "Just have a place where you can come and let your mind calm down."

Troop 256 chose this charity because it hits close to home for their friend Patience Spencer. Spencer said her family stayed at a Ronald McDonald House when her brother was diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago.

"It's nice to go outside and not be stuck in the house and the hospital so it’s nice to come out here like play tic-tac-toe and hopscotch."

The project which also includes a large tic-tac-toe game and hopscotch caught the eye of the Reno Painted Rocks group.

Organizer Jessica Garfield said, “We need kindness, we need smiles, everyone is feeling kind of isolated."

The group started the rock drive to expand the river. Garfield said, "Hopefully they can look at these rocks and one of them might speak to them and help give them the strength for what they are going through."

Matt Vaughan with the Ronald McDonald House said the positive messages will help the families.

"They're dealing with a child that is literally fighting for their life, and so to have community groups that want to come forward and provide hope and comfort for these families is just incredible."

The Reno Painted Rocks group is working on a place and time to collect the donations.

