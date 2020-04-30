Reno Ice to host virtual groundbreaking ceremony for skating facility

A project five years in the making is taking a big step forward.

Photo Courtesy: Reno Ice

The Reno Ice Project is set to host a virtual groundbreaking on April 30, 2020. The project is set to begin construction at the South Valleys Regional Sports Complex on Wedge Parkway, just north of the yellow library.

Joel Grace, who is the President of the Greater Reno Community Ice Skating Association, says the project will be broken into two phases. The first phase will include things like a NHL regulation ice rink, a lobby area, locker rooms and pro shop. While the second phase will add a second ice rink.

The virtual groundbreaking will be host on Reno Ice Rink’s Facebook page.

For more information on the project, click here.

