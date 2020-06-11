Reno Ice Arena moving along as management staff is formed

From Reno Ice

The Reno Ice Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Richard Beck as General Manager, Mike Harder as Hockey Director, and Joanie Malarchuk, as Figure Skating Director. This team will be responsible for managing the rink as well as developing and implementing programs and events for guests and the community.

“We are very excited to welcome these highly qualified individuals to Reno Ice,” said Joel Grace, President of the Reno Ice Board. “We have every confidence that this management team will provide the best possible experience for anyone who visits the rink and we are very excited to see our hockey, figure skating and other ice sport programs develop under their leadership.”

Richard Beck comes to Reno Ice with over 20 years’ experience in the ice rink industry. In that time, he has been a hockey director, Coach-In-Chief for Texas with USA Hockey, obtained a Master Level (level 5) coaching certification with USA Hockey, coached at various levels (High School hockey and travel hockey in Minnesota, Texas and Illinois) and served as General Manager at various facilities in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Tennessee. After playing high school hockey at Duluth East High School (Duluth, MN), Richard graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a Sports Management degree. With that degree, he also obtained a Business Administration minor and coaching certificate through the National Federation of State High School Coaches. Richard is a Certified Ice Rink Manager (CIRM), Certified Ice Technician (CIT) and Certified Rink Administrator (CRA).

Mike Harder comes to Reno Ice after coaching for 6 years at his alma mater Division I Colgate University where he had been an All-American and Hobey Baker finalist. After earning his degree in International Relations, Mike played 13 seasons professionally. Included were stops in the American Hockey League along with European League ventures in Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Italy. He helped Hartford claim the AHL Calder Cup Championship in 2000 and was a key figure in winning the 2004 German Elite League Championship. While playing in the AHL, Mike founded IPH Hockey, a skills-based development program in Connecticut that has trained over 1200 youth and collegiate players. IPH is committed to fostering a passion for hockey in players of all ages.

Joanie Malarchuk comes to Reno Ice with over 37 years of experience in Figure and Power Skating since passing her Gold Tests in Figures and Freestyle. She has coached all levels of Freestyle including taking skaters to Nationals and Collegiate Championships. In addition, she’s worked with numerous professional and junior hockey players in power skating. Her credentials include a Master Freestyle Rating with the PSA (Professional Skaters Association), a member of United States Figure Skating, Professional Skaters Association, and The Ice Sports Industry. She maintains her certification with up to date CERs (continuing education requirements).

About the Greater Reno Community Ice Skating Association (GRCISA)

The Greater Reno Community Ice Skating Association (GRCISA) was established with the sole purpose of creating and maintaining a reliable high quality, ice skating rink in Reno where both youth and adults can enjoy year-round skating activities.

About Reno Ice:

Reno Ice will sponsor and develop programs that bring cultural, recreational and entertainment opportunities to the area for youth and adults, local residents and visitors, and will strengthen the new recreational economic base for the city. More information can be found by visiting RenoIce.org.