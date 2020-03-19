Reno Guns & Range offering curb side pickup

As an essential business, Reno Guns & Range will remain open during the shutdowns ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak.

The local shop is offering curb sided service for customers. People can order ammunition outside of the store and an employee rings it up inside and brings the items outside.

"We've taken steps to reduce our group classes, our group events and our rental firearms portion of what we have because that would fall under the entertainment portion of our business," Jay Hawkins, of Reno Guns & Range said.

If you're buying a gun, you'll fill out all required paperwork and then be escorted into the store one at a time. This is all to maintain social distancing and to limit contact.

"If somebody has already picked out a firearm and they were waiting on a background check and that check has come back approved, then we're doing similar to the ammo, simply making contact. We're coming in getting that item, completing the paperwork outside and that way we are reducing the contact inside the facility," Hawkins said.

The store will continue to operate normal business hours. They will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-7:00 p.m, Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.- 8:00 pm. and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

