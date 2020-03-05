Residents rescued in morning apartment fire, 12 units damaged

Twelve units were damaged Thursday following a fire at the Southwest Village Apartments at S. Virginia Street and Gentry Way.

The Reno Fire Department responded around 7:40 a.m. March 5, 2020.

Crews said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of the units on the second floor.

Crews rescued residents from the third floor, as well as a family with a child from a second-story unit.

Reno Fire Chief David Cochran tweeted that his department treated the fire as a 3 Alarm response.

More than 50 firefighters and 12 fire department apparatus responded to the incident. Twelve apartments were damaged by smoke and fire. There are no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

