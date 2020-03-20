Reno Fire looking for suspects in series of arson fires

Reno Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help to solve a series of arson fires.

There were at least three fires that were intentionally set, including one at Reno Fire Station #3 on W. Moana Lane.

On March 19, 2020, just before 5 PM, someone going by Station #3 noticed the fire on an exterior wall. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and investigators determined it was intentionally set.

Just after 10 PM, there were two other fires set, one in the 1100 block of Berrum Lane and a second fire set to a tree on the 500 block of Brinkby Avenue.

A witness reported seeing a man wearing a hat and a backpack set the fire.

Investigators also believe another fire, set the on March 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM in the 100 block of Plumb Lane.

Anyone with information about the fires can call the Reno Fire Department at (775) 334-2300, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

