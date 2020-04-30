Reno Esk8 delivers bags to homeless people

Reno Esk8 has given back to the most vulnerable here in our community.

"They were so thankful and excited and ecstatic," said member Adam Walmsley.

The local group of electric bicycle, skateboard and scooter enthusiasts raised money to hand out bags to the homeless. They were supposed to do it altogether as a group, along with other groups in different cities. It was all planned for the same day, but was postponed by the pandemic.

"I kind of realized like, I really don't want to wait around any longer. I don't want to put any of my others riders at risk, so I'm going to go by myself." added Walmsley. "So I put on gloves, brought some disinfectant wipes; had my mask on."

He gave out 12 bags to homeless people around downtown Reno. They were filled with toiletries, deodorant, socks, gloves, food and blankets. It meant a lot to those who have so little, even when times are good for the rest of the community.

"It's a good reminder that they're also people, they have a complex life just like we do," continued Walmsley. "They have wants, desires, feelings, emotions just like everyone else does. And a lot of times that gets forgotten and overlooked."

Getting up close to people who are often ignored really put things and small hardships in his own life into perspective.

"I know a lot of people are very frustrated that things are closed down and they can't leave their house, but I wanted to draw attention to some people don't have a house they can stay in."

The giveaway is also proof that there's no such thing as too little, and even the smallest things can greatly impact the lives of others.

"We take for granted the things that we have every day and these other people really don't have a lot," implored Walmsley. "So if you have the ability to give anything, even if you don't think it's significant, it could probably be really helpful to someone else."

Reno Esk8 is planning to hand out more bags in the future. They also encourage people to do whatever they can to help others, including doing little things themselves, or donating to larger organizations.

