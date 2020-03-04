Reno Council to discuss how to conduct search for new City Manager

The search is underway for who will be the city of Reno's next City Manager.

The Reno City Council will discuss how to proceed after the Council Members disagreed on how to conduct the search for a new City Manager.

The sticking point for some members like Mayor Schieve is spending $60,000 to hire a National Search Firm. Mayor Schieve believes the council has enough experience to conduct its own search as it could be done by outgoing Human Resources Director and also outgoing City Manager Sabra Newby.

Council Member Jenny Brekhus believes the Council should hire an outside agency to do the search.

The position is expected to become vacant because Newby announced last month, she will step down in July 2020 and move back to southern Nevada to be closer to family and friends.

A City spokesperson Jon Humbert says the next city manager will have to continue to do more with less.

"We are a very unique situation both politically and with local cities,” said Humbert. “There are just so much things you are allowed to do as a city in this state and you're pretty constraint on the budget. So you want to have someone who is well aware of what financial challenges mean for cities and also get better results with less money."

Humbert says the qualities the Council wants in the next City Manager is a ‘Cool Headed and Stability.’

The Council meeting will start at 2 p.m. at Reno City Hall. To see the agenda, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020