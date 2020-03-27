Reno City employees using homemade hand sanitizer

The City of Reno is taking extra measures to ensure each employee has clean hands.

With the hand sanitizer supply significantly diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic the City's Safety and Training Specialist is taking it upon himself to make it for City workers.

He says he's working with other regional departments to increase safety to even more employees and the people they serve.

The City of Reno has shared this hand sanitizer with the Wahoe County Sherif's Office, the City of sparks, and some has gone to the Community Health Alliance.

"I would warn anyone who is trying to do this at home or somewhere else to really understand the dangers of dealing with high concentrations of alcohol and some of these other chemicals. There are chemical reactions that occur and as long as it's controlled it can be done safely," said City of Reno Safety and Training Specialist, Eric Sparks.

He says the supply he is making is for official use only. He says he's on track to start producing 100 gallons a day.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020