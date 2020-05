Reno City Hall will be closed Monday to allow for more cleaning and more damage assessment, the city of Reno said Sunday.

Reno City Hall had ended the quarantine by allowing limited business for people that did not have to be conducted in-person, but it will be closed Monday.

Rioters broke into Reno City Hall on Saturday after a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on Saturday. They set small fires and did other damage.

