Reno City Council plan helps businesses, workers cope with COVID-19

The Reno City Council on Wednesday moved forward with its ReIgnite Reno plan, designed to help businesses and workers deal with the COVID-19 crisis and recover from it.

The plan could offer immediate relief with actions like charging less for business licenses, deferring business license fees, deferring building permit and sewer connection fees, refunds for special events and parking meter payment waivers.

Regulator rules will also be addressed and may allow drive-through operations and outdoor operations for businesses where it is currently restricted and allow distribution and warehousing at retail facilities.

The plan would also look at adapting to COVID-19 as the new normal way of operation.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

