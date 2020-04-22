Reno City Council approves Jason Soto as Acting City Manager

By a unanimous vote, the city of Reno has named Jason Soto the Acting City Manager.

Soto will temporarily replace Sabra Newby who became City Manager on May 8, 2017. Newby announced in February 2020 that should we step down from the position on July 3rd due to family considerations. Newby will move back to Las Vegas.

Soto is currently the Reno Chief of Police. He will appoint an Acting Police Chief until he returns to the Department.

Soto assumes the Acting City Manager position on May 11, 2020. The Reno City Council has until November 30, 2020 to decide on a permanent selection.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020