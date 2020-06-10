Reno City Council Discusses Meridian Villages Development

The Reno City Council met to discuss the new Meridian Villages development. Some of the concerns brought up at the meeting included public safety, transportation, groundwater management, drainage and wildlife.

The project would build 285 single-family homes.

The council voted 5-2 to approve the tentative map and special use permit for villages one and two.

They also voted 5-2 to approve the tentative map for villages 5 and 6.

Finally, the council voted 5-2 to reverse the decision of the Planning Commission and approved the tentative map on special permits for villages three and four.

"I can't thank the neighbors enough for how far we've come," Councilwoman, Neoma Jardon said. "I very much value the concerns they've raised. This has been a two year process, and I'm proud of the work staff, neighbors, and the developer have done to make smart growth possible."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020