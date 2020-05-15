Reno Air Races help lead flyover to honor area's medical workers, military

For roughly an hour on Friday, the skies above Reno and Sparks had most of the area's attention. An eight-plane flyover to honor medical personnel, essential workers and the military highlighted the latest Friday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's showing people appreciate the work they're doing," said Zachary Vanderhoef, a senior in high school who watched the flyover with his family near Renown. "Risking their lives so they can save other people from this virus."

The STIHL National Championship Air Races joined with Lightning Formation Airshows to put on the flyover, which included smoke hearts drawn over Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown.

"It shows solidarity with the state of Nevada, the city of Reno and all the organizations around it," said John Weiss, a mechanic who captured the flyover on video.

For many, the flyover provided a chance to safely enjoy something together. A foreign concept during these unprecedented times.

"With everything shut down right now, it was great to come out and see other people standing out here watching, said Weiss. "It makes Reno feel more like Reno."

As of now, the National Championship Air Races are still scheduled for September 16-20.

