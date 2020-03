Tazayah Henderson is a 4th grade student at Libby Booth Elementary in Reno and created this awesome social distancing rap!

Her mother sent it to us and we hope you enjoy it as much as the KOLO 8 Staff did!

You can watch the full video here

Please continue to send us creative ideas and activities you and your family are doing to #StayhomeforNevada.

Just click the submit pictures and video tab on our page.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020