Reno 1868 FC selling masks; proceeds to help local hospitals

It's a way to show your team pride, all while protecting yourself, and helping out local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reno 1868 FC is selling masks made from non-worn jerseys and then donating proceeds to area hospitals.

The masks are $20 each. The organization says the money will directly help those on the front line keeping our community safe and healthy.

The masks are available online, through delivery or by in-store pickup.

The masks were sold out by early afternoon Thursday, but according to the website, more are expected by the afternoon.

