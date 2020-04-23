Reno 1868 FC selling masks; proceeds to help local hospitals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It's a way to show your team pride, all while protecting yourself, and helping out local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reno 1868 FC is selling masks made from non-worn jerseys and then donating proceeds to area hospitals.
The masks are $20 each. The organization says the money will directly help those on the front line keeping our community safe and healthy.
The masks are available online, through delivery or by in-store pickup.
The masks were sold out by early afternoon Thursday, but according to the website, more are expected by the afternoon.
