Relieving health care workers mask discomfort

Sierra Nevada Corporation or SNC is serving our local medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, and Northern Nevada Medical Center or NNMC.



SNC is producing and donating what are called "ear savers" to provide relief for the nurses and doctors who are wearing masks for several hours a week.

"They talk about how tender their ears are and, 'Oh my gosh I need to put this on again'. They know it's for the right reasons," said Director of Emergency Services at NNMC, Shelby Hunt.

These concerns made their way to SNC workers and they started talking.

"We have an engineer inside one of our offices in Sparks who thought here we are an advanced manufacturing company. Isn't there something that we can do to help? He figured out a way using employee donated time and using our equipment in essence the donated materials to figure out these ear savers, which basically connect to the parts of the mask and reduce the pressure and the pain off the first responders ears," said Sierra Nevada Corporation Vice President of Communications, Brooke Hart.

Now, doctors and nurses have one less irritation on their ears leaving them with more energy to focus on saving lives.

"Thank you so much for getting creative for doing anything to help the bedside nursing staff and physicians. It makes our day that much easier," said Hunt.

SNC representatives have dropped off nearly 600 ear savers across northern Nevada.

