Regents extend UNR President Johnson's contract to Dec. 31

The state Board of Regents has approved an extension of University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson through the end of the year with plans to pick his successor in September.

Johnson originally planned to step down in June. But he agreed to stay on through December to help plan for anticipated spending cuts at state agencies and institutions in response to the coronavirus.

The regents voted earlier this week to extend through the end of the year the contracts of outgoing UNLV President Marta Meana and Thom Reilly, the chancellor for Nevada’s System of Higher Education.

