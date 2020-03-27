Records to be released on Nevada prostitute employee ruling

The Nevada Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation must release records used to determine that prostitutes in legal brothels are employees not independent contractors.

The Nevada Appeal reported that the decision stems from a department ruling in 2016 that said prostitutes were employees and that operators must contribute to the unemployment compensation trust fund.

Operators of the Love Ranch filed a public records request. Department officials refused to release the records. Court officials disagreed ordering the department to comply and release the requested information.

