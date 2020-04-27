Ready Responders provides in-home care and COVID-19 testing

Ready Responders and REMSA have partnered together to give patients in-home care and reduce the amount of unnecessary medical services in the Reno-Sparks area.

"They can do everything in house through doctors and providers and they can get all the care that they need," Courtney Gump, who is with Ready Responders, said.

Ready Responders are able to essentially bring an urgent care into your living room. A trained EMT or paramedic brings their own equipment and connects you to a doctor virtually. They also provide at home COVID-19 testing.

"We will be testing based on a combination of the CDC guidelines, symptoms and our provider recommendation," Gump said.

Ready Responders can be dispatched from a 911 call or if REMSA paramedics are already on scene and the patient meets criteria for this type of at-home care.

"Right now the only thing we can do for you when you call 911 is leave you at home or bring you to the emergency room and this partnership allows for us to really fill a gap because there's patients that can be treated safely at home through tele-medicine," Adam Heinz, of REMSA, said.

This service is available everyday from 8 a.m. to midnight and you must live in the Reno-Sparks area.

