ReIgnite Reno: relief and recovery plan for the city

Reno will rise again. However, it may take on a different look as more businesses start to reopen. The City of Reno is unveiling its recovery plan which involves being flexible and removing some red tape.

ReIgnite Reno graphic by the city of Reno.

"This is something that will be transformational and allow our businesses that have been hard by COVID-19 pandemic to survive and thrive in a new environment," says Devon Reese, Vice Mayor of Reno.

The City's new ongoing program called ReIgnite Reno lays out some of the ways it's helping businesses during this time, including waiving and deferring certain fees and loosening regulations. One of the biggest temporary changes you'll see is more businesses taking their activities outside.

"We have fee waivers for sidewalk encroachment permits. So we may see more outdoor dining or perhaps retailers moving some of their racks outside during the day, so people can shop with a little more distancing," said Arlo Stockham, Acting Assistant City Manager.

The City of Reno is encouraging business owners to contact them if they any questions or suggestions. Vice Mayor Reese says the City of Reno is also being proactive and reaching out to the community. Not only will information be posted on the city's website, staff is working on an informational guide that should be released next week to help businesses seeking answers.

Vice Mayor Reese says he wants business owners to know the city is here to support them as they create a new path forward.

"It's one of those situations where I'd rather have people ask for forgiveness than permission in some ways," he said. "If our business community can think logically through what will help them survive and offer those interesting and good solutions, I think we're going to be okay with them."

ReIgnite Reno also involves a plan for boosting the city's rental assistance program for residents. The hope is to expand help to people who are not only struggling with homelessness, but those who are at risk of becoming homeless. The city says residents can call Reno Direct for more information on applying for this assistance at 775-334-4636 (INFO). You can also reach out to the following staff: Jamie Peek at peekj@reno.gov and Jessica Hillman at hillmanj@reno.gov.