Raley's supporting senior and at risk population with ready-to-go groceries

Raley’s is helping the senior and at-risk population with ready to go groceries at a discounted price amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores in the Reno-Sparks area pre-pack about 20 to 30 bags each day for customers.

District Manager Joe Mowery said the bags are intended for customers in self-isolation or quarantine. “We wanted to do something for the folks sheltering in place around COVID-19 concerns. A lot of the times seniors are the people that need to isolate themselves.”

He added, “Going to the grocery store is kind of tough and scary. There is a lot of people here and you get out and you expose yourself to a lot more.” Mowery continued, “We thought by doing this it would be easy for somebody to keep their pantry full without going to the store.”

There are two options for customers. The $20 bag is a mix of fresh items and pantry staples. The $35 bag contains ready to eat meals. Mowery said customers save about $5 to $7 dollars on each bag and have food for up to three or four days.

Employees will bring the bags out to the parking lot for customers. He said, “Easy to grab, you just pull up to our E-cart parking up front, text or phone the number on the sign and one of our team members will bring the bags out for you and you can pay for them right there at your car.”

For more information you can click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

