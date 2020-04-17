RVs and travel trailers part of NV Energy's backup plan

Keeping the T.V. on, our gas range going, and the water hot.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, here in Northern Nevada, keeping the energy coming to our homes is not a concern.

“We want to be taken for granted,” says Shahzad Lateef, NV Energy Transmission Vice President. “We expect our customers to take our service for granted. We want to be there at all times. We don’t want them to worry about charging their phones or keeping their refrigerators cold. That is the need that we are here to meet,” he says.

Big words for Nevada’s leading utility.

But according to Lateef, the company has trained for such an emergency.

Right now about 1,500 employees, or 60 percent of the workforce, is conducting business at home.

However, there are workers who must continue to come to work sites, whether it is at headquarters, or at Tracy Power Plant.

But if you look close at these facilities, you’ll notice a fleet of RVs and travel trailers in parking lots.

If the situation escalates, the utility says workers will be asked to shelter in place at the work site.

At Classic Adventure RVs, rental requests and inquiries come in all the time.

The travel trailers and RVs are far from roughing it when camping.

The same could be said for workers who need to stay the night or several nights at their workplace.

All are equipped with beds, bathrooms, and microwaves among other amenities.

At Classic Adventures, they supply the linens, including pillows, as well as towels, plates and bowls.

“Most of our motor homes are self-contained, meaning they can run everything under their own systems,” says Dane Johnson, General Manager with Classic Adventures RV. ”So it is a very good way to get away from people and to very social distance,” he says.

Typically utilities who rent RVs and travel trailers for their workers do so on a month-to-month basis.

But these days, no one can guess how long it will last.

