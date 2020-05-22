RTIA sees low travel numbers for Memorial Day Weekend

The Reno Tahoe International Airport is a lot quieter these days. Spokesperson, Brian Kulpin, said the airport usually has about 7,000 passengers traveling the Friday before Memorial Day, but because of COVID-19 that's down to just more than 1,000.

"It's a major hit to the airport, to our community and to our country. You know we need people to fly," Kulpin said.

Kulpin said the airport hasn't been this desolate since 9/11.

"It's the world that we're in today. You know there are people flying and that's what we want to see and we can build on that for the summer that's our hope," he said.

One passenger, Aaron Casil, said at first we was a little hesitant to fly but now he feels safe.

"Yeah it was really kind of intimidating but what really made it comfortable was the six foot rule basically everyone kept their distance and that really made things easy," he said.

Starting next week, Kulpin said the airport will be implementing even more safety and cleaning measures.

"You'll see all employees out here dealing with the public wearing masks and we'll be asking all of our partners to do the same, social distancing you'll hear it with announcements that will take place," he said.

Passengers in the airport are highly encouraged to wear masks but it is not required. However, all airlines do require that you wear a mask when flying.

