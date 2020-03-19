RTC closing bus station buildings, RTC offices to the public

The Regional Transportation Commission’s 4th Street Station north building, south building and customer service window will be closed to the public immediately to minimize COVID-19 exposure, the RTC said Thursday.

Ticket vending machines are outside the station on the middle island near Route 16 and Route 5. Tickets can also be purchased on the Token Transit app on your smartphone or tablet.

RTC customer service is at Customer Service is at 775-328-7433.

The RTC said passengers can expect increased sanitation and disinfection on vehicles and at the transit centers.

The RTC remains open for business, but effective Friday, March 20 at noon, administrative and transit customer service offices will be closed to the public to minimize potential exposure to and transmission of COVID-19. The public is asked to reach out to RTC’s departments by phone or electronically using the email addresses below. Calls and emails will be answered during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.