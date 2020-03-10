RTC asking public input for Eagle Canyon Extension project

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is in the beginning stages of its Eagle Canyon Extension study.

The RTC is starting to review seven options for a roadway that could connect Spanish Springs to the North Valleys area.

Additionally, the study is evaluating existing traffic operations and safety on Eagle Canyon Drive to identify potential improvements. The RTC is seeking the community’s input throughout the development of the Eagle Canyon Extension study.

The RTC is inviting the community to two upcoming Eagle Canyon Extension study community meetings, one in Lemmon Valley and the other one in Spanish Springs:

- Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Lemmon Valley Elementary School in Room 71

- Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Spanish Springs High School Cafeteria

Both meetings will offer the same presentation, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The RTC says they are hosting two meetings to make it easy for people who live on both sides of the study area to attend. The RTC also plans to livestream the meetings on its Facebook page.

The need for this study came from from the North Valleys Multimodal Transportation Study completed by the RTC in February 2017. During the study, North Valleys homeowners expressed a desire for a direct connection between the two areas. As both areas have been experiencing, and are expected to see significant growth in housing and employment. The proposed roadway would help to alleviate traffic currently utilizing US 395, the Spaghetti Bowl, and Pyramid Highway, and improve regional traffic flow.

Construction on this potential new roadway is expected to occur within the 2027-2040 timeframe.

To fill out a survey, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020