RTC appoints new executive director

Reno Assistant City Manager Bill Thomas is officially the new executive director of the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission.

Thomas will oversee the major regional road building agency and the agency that runs the public bus service.

The RTC last week approved the contract for Thomas, who starts April 13.

“The board is excited that Bill Thomas has accepted his appointment to lead the RTC into the new decade,” said RTC Board Chairman Bob Lucey. “RTC commissioners look forward to working with him as he accepts the helm to lead the agency into the future.”

