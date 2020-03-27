RTC and community to host Stuff A Bus Drive-By for seniors

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), Washoe County, Downtown Reno Partnership Ambassadors and the cities of Reno and Sparks are hosting a Stuff A Bus Drive By for seniors Friday. Two buses will be at the Reno Ballroom and Cornerstone Church in Sparks.

Organizers said during these uncertain times seniors are self-isolating, but still need supplies. The group wants to collect new, non-food items:

- Toilet paper

- Adult diapers (all sizes)

- Bleach and cleaning supplies

- Socks

- Facial tissues

- Paper towels

- Hand sanitizer

- Laundry soap

- Dog and cat food

- Hobby items, such as books, crosswords, puzzles

- Spray bottles

- A note or card of support to remind our seniors that we care about

them.

RTC Vice Chair and Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon said it’s a drop and go event. “We are really asking our community to come together, to help our most vulnerable, our seniors who are scared, and are advised to not come out at this time. So we are asking everybody to rally together for some non-food items .”

People are asked to stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will follow CDC recommendations and get the donated items from your vehicle. Councilmember Jardon said, “Stay in your car we will safely get them into the facilities and get them disinfected, and get them out to those in need.”

If you are a senior and need supplies you can contact the City of Reno by calling (775) 393-4166 or emailing StuffABus@reno.gov.

The event is between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

