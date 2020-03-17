RTC Washoe provides free transit on St. Patrick’s Day

The RTC Washoe County says the will continue to operate transit services for people who rely on public transit to access employment and essential resources.

RTC Washoe says it is making adjustments as needed to continue serving customers and some services may be delayed due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The RTC is offering free transit on St. Patrick’s Day, March, 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. It is encouraging people to follow the recommendations of the Washoe County Health District, local and state leaders, and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It urge people to apply social distancing and proper hand-washing etiquette. Individuals who are sick or with underlying medical conditions are asked to stay home and contact medical professionals for directions to stay safe and receive medical care.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the RTC says it is disinfect buses daily to minimize the spread of germs. It has also has increased the frequency of disinfection and sanitization efforts at transit centers with emphasis on cleaning high-touch areas in public areas. The RTC has installed hand sanitizer-dispensing stations at RTC 4th Street Station, RTC Centennial Plaza and RTC administrative offices.

RTC Washoe provides these recommendations: Everyone should wash and sanitize hands often, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover coughs and sneezes. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately sanitize hands for at least 20 seconds. We encourage everyone to share these preventive measures with one another to minimize the risk of exposure and infection.

The RTC says it will continue to monitor and implement safety protocols and recommendations from the Washoe County Health District, the CDC, and local and state leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees, customers, and the general public.

