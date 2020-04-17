RTC continues to fast track Virginia Street Project construction

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact local roads. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction continue to pick up speed on the Virginia Street Project as many businesses remain closed.

RTC said its about four to six weeks ahead of schedule. Crews have been accelerating construction since the closures started late March. Lauren Ball with RTC said if businesses re-open April 30th the project could be done by this September.

"So one of the things that's really saving us time, is being able to completely shut down Virginia Street and be able to pave the entire thing at once, in certain segments."

The project was intended to finish by winter of this year. Ball said, “This is never something that we anticipated throughout this project, while it’s a really sad time for businesses, and we hope that people can support them any way that they can, our way to support them is really get this construction done."

Currently Virginia Street is closed to all traffic from Liberty Street to Center Street/Mary Street. Through traffic going southbound on Virginia Street is detoured at Liberty Street . This closure is effective 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week until April 30, 2020.

To access Midtown businesses people can use side streets like Holcomb Avenue.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020