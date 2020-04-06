Woman sentenced for 2018 stabbing

UPDATE:

A woman has been sentenced after a stabbing back in 2018.

37-year-old Chrystal Mooneyhan was charged for stabbing her boyfriend on June 28, 2018 at an apartment in Reno.

The investigation determined that the victim had been lying in bed when Mooneyhan attacked him with a filet knife. He suffered severe wounds to his face, tongue, throat and sustained deep cuts through tendons in both hands as he attempted to fend off the attack.

Mooneyhan plead guilty to one count of Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. She received the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 5 years.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Potter argued that the vicious attack, the extent of the victim’s injuries, and complete lack of remorse by Mooneyhan warranted a lengthy sentence, saying, “the victim and his family deserved justice and justice in this case should be a 15-year sentence.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman is facing attempted murder and mayhem charges following a stabbing in Stead.

The Reno Police Department says it happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived at the apartment they found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was transported to Renown Regional Medical center and is in stable condition.

The suspect, 35-year-old Chrystal Mooneyhan, was found in the apartment and arrested at the scene. Police say they believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

If you have information that might help the investigation, you're asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-344-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

