RPD COVID-19 policies and procedures

If you see a Reno Police officer you may notice some subtle differences, but they also impact your interactions at police headquarters and the internal workings of the Department.

Reno Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Warren models the N95 mask his fellow employees are often wearing when they come in contact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you call us and you need us, we're going to respond," said Reno Police Department Public Information Officer, Travis Warren.

Serving and protecting just with some alterations to keep both the police and the public as safe as possible during this pandemic.

"Some of the changes that we've made here and Chief Soto implemented is the requirement that we wear face masks when we work with the public," Warren said.

They are N95 masks, but exceptions will be made because of the nature of a police officer's job.

"There are circumstanced where an officer goes to a call and there is an emergency and the officer can't get the mask on in time," Warren said.

Officers are striving to keep the six foot distance rule, but when working in law enforcement it's not always practical.

If you're ever stopped in your vehicle look at the officer's hands.

"You might see that the officer is now going to be wearing protective gloves when they ask for your driver's license, insurance, and registration when in the past maybe they wouldn't have done that," Warren said.

One of the most substantial changes is the way police briefings are conducted. Officers met in one room to share vital information before their shifts would start, but now they're meeting virtual from several different locations.

"Now they'll log in through their work phones to a zoom app or one of the virtual meeting apps and then they'll actually be able to conduct their briefings virtually from the seat of their car," Warren said.

Police headquarters is locked to everyone, but essential workers and as a result no walk-ins will be accepted to file reports, access reports, or to register.

"What we have done is asked if you need any of those services that you either call us you visit renopd.com for more information and you can also visit the website to file an online report," Warren said.

