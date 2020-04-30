RFD shares how to make your home fire safe

The height of wildfire season is just a few weeks away. The Reno Fire Department wants everyone to prepare their homes ahead of time.

"We're expecting the peak of our season to start here in June and so there's no better time than to start preparing right now while it's still safe to get your home ready and help us protect your home," Trey Palmer, Reno Fire Marshall, said.

Nevada is still under a stay-at-home directive because of COVID-19 and Palmer said now is the time to get ready because everyone is home anyway.

"If you wait too long the vegetation dries out or the vegetation gets too big. You want to make sure your house is protected before it becomes overgrown or dries out with the heat of the summer," Palmer said.

Palmer said to help protect your home you should clean out your gutters, make sure all of your plants are well watered and create defensible space.

"If you look at where your bushes are, any combustible storage, any low lying wires, firewood or anything that could ignite, clear that space and keep it five feet away from your property," Palmer said.

The city also asked that people do not call the fire department to report weeds as fire hazards. Those complaints should go to Reno Direct.

"Please don't tie up our fire department with regular calls because they really are addressing the real fire hazards," Alex Woodley, assistant director of neighborhood services, said. "So if what you have is weeds or your neighbor has weeds, call it in to Reno Direct and code enforcement will send someone out immediately."

