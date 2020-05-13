Quarantine housing sits empty, but ready just in case

Preparing for the worst, local officials took some creative steps ahead of the COVID-19 virus. Some have yet to be used and those who made the decisions will be happy if they never are.

Housing for COVID-19 patients. Photo by Ed Pearce/KOLO.

The fear then and now is a health system overwhelmed by a sheer volume of patients with COVID-19, our hospitals at capacity with an outbreak still gaining steam.

That led to the creative conversion of the first floor of the parking garage at Renown Regional Medical Center into a fully equipped, 700-bed hospital ward.

But that wasn't the only concern.

Those who might be positive, but asymptomatic or treated, but no longer needing hospitalization, would still need to be quarantined.

"Right now, the only tool we have to stop this virus is to isolate it," says Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston. "So we need secure places to put people that are positive with the virus away from others so the virus cannot spread."

But, he says, it would be dangerous to send those with vulnerable loved ones back home.

The solution turned out to be several portable housing units. They've been used in other disasters, most notably at the wildfire that devastated Paradise, California.

As luck would have it, they were being stored here as the virus hit.

So, with backing from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, they've been positioned on vacant land off Mill Street.

Sixty units, housing for 300, just waiting for the day they may be needed. And despite a recent feeling of cautious optimism that's still a possibility.

To date, no one has checked in, either at that converted parking garage hospital ward or at this quarantine village. Kenneston, along with others who made the decisions, will be happy if it turns out for all of this to have been for naught.

"As we ramp up testing we're expecting more positive cases. So there's a very real possibility we could be moving people in there soon. Personally, I hope not."

These units sit on a flood plain, property purchased and cleared to make way for the Living River flood protection process, so they can't remain permanently.

And they can't be used for other purposes like housing the homeless. It's being done on FEMA's dime for this specific purpose.

It's likely they'll remain through the fall, when we all hope, worries about further outbreaks will be in our rearview mirror.

