Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: Lyon County man tests positive

APRIL 6, 6:30 P.M. A Lyon County man has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center say the man is his 40s, is self-isolating at home, and is in stable condition.

Officials also announced six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 22, with 8 recoveries. Fourteen cases remain active.

APRIL 6, 10:45 A.M. Health officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 in Carson City.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the patient is a woman in her 20’s. She is self-isolating at home and is in a stable condition.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 19 with two recoveries.

