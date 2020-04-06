Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases over the weekend

JUNE 16, 6:09 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported two new positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad Counties area and six more recoveries.

That gives the Quad Counties area that includes Carson City and Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties 264 cases and 191 recoveries.

Sixty-six cases are active. Deaths remain at seven.

JUNE 14, 6:03 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the Quad Counties area and three on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 255.

It reported six recoveries on Saturday in the area that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties and none on Sunday. That gives the area 184 recoveries.

Sixty-four cases are active.

The new cases include two Carson City boys and one Carson City girl; two Douglas County women in their 50s; a Lyon County woman in her 30s; a Douglas County man in his 80s; a Carson City man in his 50s; and a Carson City woman in her 50s.

JUNE 12, 6:15 P.M.

Two Lyon County residents, a woman in her 40s and a girl, are the latest COVID-19 infections in the Quad Counties region, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Friday.

There were no recoveries reported.

The area that also includes Carson City and Douglas and Storey counties now has 246 total COVID-19 cases, 178 recoveries and seven deaths. There are 61 active cases and eight of them are hospitalized.

JUNE 11, 6:04 P.M.

There were no new COVID-19 infections I the Quad Counties area, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

There were three recoveries, giving the area that includes Carson City and Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties 178 recoveries.

There are 244 confirmed cases of which 59 are active and seven deaths.

JUNE 10, 9:50 P.M.

There were five recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad Counties area, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

That brings the number of recoveries to 175 in the area that includes Carson City and Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties.

There were also two positive cases, bringing the infections to 244. Both were women, a Douglas County resident in her 40s and a Carson City resident in her 20s.

JUNE 9, 6:30 P.M.

Lyon County is reporting a COVID 19 death. The patient was a woman in her 70's. It is not known yet if she had underlying health issues.

Lyon County is also reporting two additional positive COVID cases, a woman in her 30's and a woman in her 70's.

Carson City is reporting 3 additional cases, a girl under the age of 18, a woman in her 20's and a man in his 40's.

There were also 8 new recoveries.

JUNE 7, 6:15 P.M.

Three Lyon County residents tested positive for COVID-19 as did a Carson City man, the Carson City Health and Human Services announced Sunday.

That brings the total number of positive cases that also includes Douglas and Storey counties to 234.

There were two additional recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 161. Sixty-seven cases remain active.

There have been six COVID-19 deaths in the Quad Counties area.

There are two opportunities for asymptomatic people to be tested. Both are first-come, first-service. One is Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carson High School at 1111 N. Saliman Road in Carson City. There are 400 tests available. The other is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fernley City Hall at 595 Silver Lace Blvd. in Fernley. There are 150 tests available.

JUNE 4, 6:10 P.M.

A Carson City man died due to COVID-19, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

Additionally, there were 18 new positive cases in the Quad County area that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. That brings the total cases to 220. That single-day increase accounts for 9 percent of the Quad Counties COVID-19 cases.

There was one recovery, bringing the Quad Counties total recoveries to 155. Fifty-nine cases remain active.

The sixth death in the Quad Counties area was a Carson City man in his 70s. CCHHS did not know if he had underlying conditions.

Six of the new cases are Lyon County juveniles, four of them girls.

Lyon County had seven of the other cases, giving the county 13 out of the new 18 cases. They are a man and a woman in their 20s, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman and a man in their 70s.

Almost one in five Lyon County cases were reported on Thursday as it jumped from 67 infections to 80.

Carson City had a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Douglas County had a man and woman each in their 50s.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 13 had close contact with people who have previously reported having COVID-19, CCHHS said.

JUNE 3, 6:10 P.M.

Three Douglas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as did a Lyon County woman, the Carson City Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

That gives the Quad Counties area that also includes Carson City and Storey County 202 cases. There are 154 recoveries and five deaths.

The infected Douglas County residents are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s. The Lyon County woman who tested positive is in her 50s.

JUNE 1, 6:02 P.M.

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported out of Lyon County and one new case out of Carson City.

All the Lyon County cases are from men in their 20s and 40s and the case out of Carson City is from a woman in her 30s.

Lyon County has a total of 65 cases, 16 of those being active. Carson City has 99 cases with 25 being active.

MAY 31, 6:10 P.M.

Three Carson City males and a Douglas County woman have tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services said Sunday.

There were no additional recoveries.

The Carson City residents who tested positive were a boy and men in their 30s and 50s. The Douglas County woman who tested positive is in her 50s.

That gives the Quad Counties area that includes Storey and Lyon counties 193 cases with 139 recoveries and five deaths.

MAY 30, 6:10 P.M.

Two more people in the Quad Counties area tested positive for COVID-19 and there was one additional recovery, Carson City Health and Human Services said Saturday.

Additionally, there will be another round of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2, for Quad County residents regardless whether they show symptoms.

The new cases are a Douglas County woman in her 40s and a Lyon County man in his 30s.

That gives the Quad Counties area that includes Carson City and Storey County 189 cases total and 139 recoveries. Forty-five cases are active.

The testing will be Tuesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Fork Fire Protection District at 3620 North Sunridge Drive.

There will be 200 tests available for Quad Counties residents. There are no reservations being taken and the tests are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MAY 29, 6:15 P.M.

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported Friday for the Quad Counties area, four of them in Lyon County.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four additional recoveries. That means the area that also includes Carson City and Storey and Douglas counties has 187 cases and 128 recoveries. Deaths remained at five.

A Carson City woman in her 50s tested positive. In Lyon County two of the new positive cases are boys. The others are a man and a woman in their 50s.

MAY 28, 6:05 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five recoveries from COVID-19 on Thursday and four new infections.

This gives the Quad-Counties area that covers Carson City and Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties 134 recoveries.

There were also four new infections: Carson City women in their 50s and 60s and a Carson City girl; and a Lyon County man in his 60s.

This brings the total infections to 182 for the Quad-Counties area. Forty-three cases are active.

MAY 27, 6:34 P.M.

A Lyon County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19, Carson City Human Services reported.

That brings the total deaths in the Quad-Counties area that includes Carson City and Douglas and Storey counties to five. It is the first death outside of Carson City in the Quad-Counties area.

There were two additional COVID-19 cases reported and one recovery, bringing the total cases to 178 and total recoveries to 129.

The new cases are a Carson City woman in her 30s and a Douglas County woman in her 40s.

MAY 26, 7:05 P.M.

Officials are reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County region and three additional recoveries.

The new cases are a Lyon County boy under 18 and a Douglas County man in his 60s.

There's a total of 44 active cases in the region and 128 recoveries.

MAY 25, 6:10 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting five new positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional recoveries.

The new cases are from a Douglas County woman in her 50s and four Carson City men. Two of the men are in their 30s and 40s, the other two are in their 70s.

This brings the total number of cases to 174, with 125 recoveries and four deaths. Forty-five cases remain active.

MAY 24, 6:05 P.M.

Three Lyon County men and one Carson City man tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

There were no additional recoveries reported.

The Quad-Counties area that also includes Douglas and Storey counties now have 169 infections with 122 recoveries and four deaths. Forty-three cases remain active.

The three Lyon County cases are men in their 20s, 40s and 60s. The Carson City case is a man in his 50s.

MAY 23, 6:05 P.M.

New COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Lyon and Douglas counties and in Carson City.

Two Carson City men, one in his 70s and one in his 20s, and a Lyon County man in his 20s tested positive, Carson City Health and Human Services reported.

Also, a Douglas County woman in her 50s tested positive.

There were two more recoveries. That gives the Quad-County area that also includes Storey County 165 total infections and 122 recoveries.

MAY 22, 6:05 P.M.

A Carson City man in his 60s died from COVID-19 related illness, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Friday. It was not known if he had underlying health conditions.

It was Carson City’s fourth COVID-19 related death.

There are also two new positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area that includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. Both are Carson City residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s.

That gives the Quad-County area 161 cases.

There were six recoveries of COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, bringing total recoveries to 120.

MAY 21, 6:05 P.M.

Four Carson City residents and two Lyon County residents tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

There were also nine recoveries for the Quad-County area that also includes Douglas and Storey counties.

That gives the Quad-County area 159 cases with 114 recoveries and three deaths. Forty-two cases remain active, CCHHS said.

The new cases are three Carson City men in their 90s, 50s and 40s and a Carson City woman in her 70s; and a Lyon County woman in her 30s and a Lyon County man in his 50s.

MAY 20, 6:05 P.M.

Two Carson City men in their 30s tested positive for COVID-19 as did a Douglas County man in his 60s, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were also two additional recoveries in the Quad-County area that also includes Lyon and Storey counties.

That gives the Quad-County area 153 cases, 105 recoveries, three deaths and 45 active cases.

There were 1,798 tests given to people in the Quad-County area who were asymptomatic and only one tested positive for COVID-19. All other tests were negative.

MAY 19, 6:02 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting five new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery.

The five new cases include a Lyon County woman in her 70’s, a Carson City woman in her 50’s, and three Carson City men in their 20's, 40's, and 50's.

The total number of cases in the Quad-County region is 150, with 103 recoveries, 3 deaths, and 44 active cases.

MAY 18, 6:02 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting a third COVID-19-related death in Carson City, as well as one new positive case.

The new case is from a Lyon County man in his 70's and the latest death was a Carson City man in his 80's.

MAY 17, 6:10 P.M.

The Quad-County area reported seven new COVID-19 cases combined on Saturday and Sunday.

There were six new recoveries for the area that covers Carson City and Lyon, Douglas and Storey Counties.

That gives the Quad-County area 144 cases with 92 recoveries and two deaths. Fifty cases remain active.

Six of the seven new cases are Carson City residents: Two females in their 40s, two females in their 30s, a female in her late teens and a man in his 40s. A Douglas County man in his 40s also tested positive.

There have been 1,798 tests of people in the Quad-County areas who are asymptomatic. One tested positive, and they are awaiting the other results.

MAY 15, 6:05 P.M.

There are two new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and one in Lyon County, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Friday.

This gives the Quad-County area that also includes Douglas and Storey counties 137 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 90 recoveries and 45 cases remain active.

Both Carson City cases involved people in their 20s, a man and a woman. A Lyon County woman in her 30s also tested positive.

There have been 1,798 asymptomatic people tested in the Quad-County area. There has been one positive test, 1,698 negative tests and the rest of the results are still pending.

MAY 14, 6:10 P.M.

Storey County has its first COVID-19 case. It is a man in his 40s.

Carson City Health and Human Services released the latest figures for the Quad-County area and the Storey County infection was one of them.

The other five new cases are all Carson City residents. Two are men in in their 40s; a woman in her 40s; and a boy and girl each younger than 18.

There was one new recovery.

The Quad-County area has 134 cases cumulatively, with 87 recoveries and two deaths. Forty-give cases remain active.

MAY 13, 6:09 P.M

A Lyon County man in his 60s has contracted COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

That gives the Quad-County area that also includes Douglas and Storey counties and Carson City 128 cases. Forty remain active.

Two more people recovered from COVID-19, giving the Quad-County area 86 recoveries. There have been two deaths.

People who live in Carson City or Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties who are asymptomatic can get tested for COVID-19. So far there have been 1,798 tests and 1,379 results with only one person testing positive. Carson City Health and Human Services said the lab has a high volume of cases and CCHHS will call people with results when they get them.

MAY 11, 7:56 P.M.

Quad-County Officials are reporting three new cases in the region.

The new cases include a Lyon County man in his 20's, a Lyon County man in his 40's, and a Carson City man in his 30's.

Lyon now has 23 active cases and Carson has 12.

MAY 10, 6:10 P.M.

Three Carson City women and two Lyon County women have tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

Additionally, three more people recovered from COVID-19.

That means 121 people in the Quad-County area that also includes Douglas and Storey counties have tested positive. Thirty-seven cases remain active and there have been two deaths.

There have been 82 recoveries.

Two of the Carson City infections reported Sunday were women in their 40. Third was a woman in her 20s as was one of the Lyon County infections. The second Lyon County infection was a woman in her 60s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is trying to identify people with whom the new cases have had contact.

Quad-County-area residents are also being tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms. So far 1,374 people have been tested and so far the results show one positive case and 821 negatives.

Carson City has had 55 total cases and two deaths. Lyon County has had 42 confirmed cases and Douglas County has had 24 confirmed cases.

MAY 8, 6:04 P.M.

A Douglas County man in his 70s has tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County area that includes Lyon and Storey counties and Carson City to 111. There have been 72 recoveries and one death.

Carson City Health and Human Services is trying to contact people with whom he has had contact.

Three more people recovered.

MAY 7, 6:10 P.M.

A Lyon County woman in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

That gives the Quad-County region that also includes Carson City and Douglas and Storey counties 110 cases overall and 40 active cases. Three people remain hospitalized.

So far Carson City 51 cases, Lyon County 37 cases, Douglas County 22 cases and still none for Storey County.

MAY 6, 2020, 6:10 P.M.

A Lyon County woman in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19, giving Lyon County 36 total cases, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Additionally, two more people in the Quad-County area that includes Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties and Carson City, have recovered from COVID-19.

The Quad-County area has had 109 cases total and 65 recoveries. Three remain hospitalized.

MAY 5, 6:02 P.M.

Quad-County Officials are reporting four new positive cases and five additional recoveries.

The new cases include a Douglas County man in his 20’s, and 3 other Carson City men in their 30's, 40's, and 50's.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 44. There are 63 total recoveries.

MAY 4, 6:40 P.M.

Officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 out of Lyon County and one additional recovery out of the Quad-County region.

The new case is a man in his 80's.

MAY 1, 9 P.M.

There are four new cases reported Friday spread across three counties in the Quad-County area.

The number of recoveries in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties increased to 50. Storey County has not yet reported an infection.

The new cases include Carson City residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s, a Douglas County man in his 20s and a Lyon County woman in her 20s. That brings the total infections to 96.

Carson City Health and Human Services is tracking down people with whom these people have had contact to see if others have symptoms.

APRIL 29, 6:40 P.M.

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday reported no new COVID-19 cases in Carson City or Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

They reported seven additional recoveries, giving the Quad-County region 90 total cases, 41 recoveries and one death.

APRIL 28, 6:02 P.M.

The Quad-County area is reporting six new positive cases and three additional recoveries.

The six new cases are from a Lyon County woman in her 70’s, Carson City woman in her 30’s, Carson City man in his 40’s, Carson City woman in her 60’s, and two Carson City girls under the age of 18.

The total number of cases is now at 90 with 55 active cases, 34 recoveries and one death.

APRIL 27, 6:07 P.M.

Quad-County Officials are reporting two new cases in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 84.

The two new cases are both Carson City residents, a man in his 60's and woman in her 40's.

APRIL 27, 12:45 P.M.

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) has a new phone number that residents can call to arrange a COVID-19 test.

The phone registration line is for people who live in Carson City, Lyon County, Douglas County or Storey County who do not have symptoms of the disease. That number is

(775) 434-1450

and it will be active starting at 2 P.M. Monday, April 27th. Once the phone number is active, it will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The testing for people with no symptoms will begin on May 4, 2020 in the Quad-County region.

If you are a Carson City, Lyon County, Douglas County or Storey County resident and you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at (775) 283-4789. Individuals will be assessed by a nurse for testing. This hotline is for symptomatic individuals only.

APRIL 26, 6:03 P.M.

The Quad-County area reported no new COVID-19 infections for Carson City and for Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

That leaves the area with 82 total infects.

There were three additional recoveries, all from Carson City, giving the area 31 recoveries.

APRIL 25, 6:02 P.M.

There are three new COVID-19 cases in both Carson City and Lyon County plus another case in Douglas County, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

This brings the total infections in the Quad-County area, which also includes Storey County, to 82.

One person in the Quad-County area recovered.

Two Carson City cases are men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and a woman in her 20s. Two Lyon County cases are female, one in her 70s and one younger than 18, and the third is a man in his 60s. The Douglas County case is a man in his 30s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is trying to identify people with whom they have had contact.

There are two Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

APRIL 24, 6:19 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new COVID-19 cases, all women, in the Quad-County area.

They are a Carson City woman in her 40s, a Lyon County woman in her 50s, and a Douglas County woman in her 30s.

That gives the Quad-County area, which also includes Storey County, 75 cases with 27 people who have been hospitalized. Two infected people are hospitalized.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 775-283-4789. Spanish speakers are available.

APRIL 23, 7 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reports two new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and another two in Lyon County.

This gives the Quad-County area, which includes Carson City and Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties, 72 total cases with 25 recoveries. The number of deaths remains one. Two Quad-County residents remain hospitalized due to the virus.

The new cases are a Carson City woman in her 30s and a Carson City man in his 60s; plus a Lyon County woman in her 30s and a Lyon County man in his 20s.

Carson City has 33 COVID-19 cases, Lyon County has 22 and Douglas County has 17.

The Quad-County Multiagency Coordination Group, Incident Management Team , and Carson City Health and Human Services will start testing people from Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms.

It is by appointment only. Starting April 27 at 8 a.m. people from those areas who are not experiencing symptoms but who want to be tested should call 775-782-9090. The number will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing begins the week of May 4. About 1,800 tests will be administered. Testing locations will be available in Carson City and the three other counties.

“Conducting community testing for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will provide data to Quad-County leaders for decision making purposes in the future,” said Carson City Battalion Chief Tom Raw.

APRIL 22, 6 P.M.

A Carson City woman has died from COVID-19, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

She was in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

There’s also five new cases of COVID-19 in Carson City and Lyon and Douglas counties and one recovery.

For the Quad-County area of Carson City and Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties, that brings the total cases to 68 with 25 recoveries.

The new cases are three Carson City women, two in their 30s and one in her 50s; a Lyon County man in his 30s; and a Douglas County man in his 40s.

CCHHS is trying to identify people with whom they have had contact to further track the disease.

APRIL 21, 6:05 P.M.

Quad-County EOC is reporting two new positive cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19.

The new cases are from Lyon County man in his 50’s and a Douglas County woman in her 40’s.

The total number of cases is now at 63 with 39 of those being active cases.

APRIL 20, 6 P.M.

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center is reporting three additional recoveries and no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

The total number of cases remains at 61, with 18 recoveries, and 43 cases remain active.

Earlier Monday, KOLO 8 confirmed that three of the 61 positive cases in the Quad-County area were at the Eagle Valley Children's Home.

APRIL 20, 10:15 A.M.

The

reports that two staff members at the

have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eagle Valley Children's Home Executive Director Donna Clarke confirmed the positive cases involved two part-time employees, and says a third case has also been confirmed involving a full-time employee.

Clarke tells KOLO 8, "The Department of Health and Human Services sent out two inspectors and they were pleased with all of our policies and procedures."

The report does not note any cases among the residents. Clarke added, "All of our clients are in good health at this time."

DHHS is monitoring group facilities statewide for clusters of COVID-19 cases.

APRIL 17, 6:08 P.M.

There are three new COVID-19 cases in Lyon County and one in Carson City, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported Friday.

That gives the Quad County area that covers Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties 57 cases.

There was one recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 13.

Two Lyon County residents are women in their 40s. One is a man in his 30s. The Carson City resident is a man in his 20s.

CCHHS is working to track down those with whom these people had contact.

APRIL 16, 6 P.M.

There are new cases in Carson City and Douglas County, the Carson City Health and Human Services said Thursday.

That gives the Quad-County area that includes Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Storey County 53 cases with 12 recoveries.

The new cases are both women who are self-isolating in their homes. The Carson City woman is in her 60s and the Douglas County woman is in her 30s.

CCHHS is working to contact people with whom the women had contact.

Currently there are three people in the Quad-County area hospitalized due to COVID-19.

APRIL 15, 6 P.M.

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported Wednesday in Lyon County and Carson City.

Both cases are self-isolating at home and are in stable condition, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported.

The Lyon County resident is a woman in her 60s and the Carson City resident is a man in his 30s.

This gives the Quad-County area handled by CCHHS 51 cases with 12 recoveries.

Additionally, Mineral County is reporting its first COVID-19 case. The state notified the county of the case on Wednesday. No additional information was provided.

APRIL 13, 6:20 P.M.

Carson City has one new case of COVID-19.

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center said the patient is a man in his 60s.

This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 43, with 11 recoveries. Thirty-two cases remain active.

Officials said one Quad-County resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

APRIL 12, 10:12 A.M.

Carson City has four new COVID-19 cases and Lyon County has three, according to information put out by the Carson City Health and Human Services on Saturday.

That gives the Quad-County area handled by Carson City Health and Human Services 40 total cases and 11 recoveries. Quad-County includes Douglas and Storey counties.

The new Carson City cases involve two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and two women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s. Two new Lyon County cases are women, one in her 20s and one her 40s, and a man in his 40s.

All are self-isolating and are in stable condition. CCHHS is working to identify people with whom they have interacted.

APRIL 10, 6 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reports two men have tested positive for COVID-19. One is a Lyon County resident in his 50s and one is a Douglas County resident in his 30s.

This gives the Quad-County area of Carson City, Lyon County, Douglas County and Storey County 33 cases with 11 recoveries.

Both men are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable condition.

Carson City Health and Human Services is tracking down people who may have had contact with the men.

APRIL 9, 5:50 P.M.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday for Lyon County residents and two were also reported for Carson City residents.

That gives the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center that handles Carson City and Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties 31 cases. Ten people have recovered, an increase of one.

The new cases for Lyon County are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. In Carson City, the new cases are a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s.

All cases are in stable condition and are self-isolating in their homes.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to determine with whom these people interacted.

This gives Carson City 16 cases, Lyon County nine cases and Douglas County six cases.

APRIL 8, 7 P.M.

Two COVID-19 cases were reported in the Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties and Carson City area on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 27.

There was a COVID-19 recovery in Lyon County.

The new cases are a Carson City man and a Douglas County woman. Both are in their 30s, they are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable condition, Carson City Health and Human Services reported.

This gives Carson City 14 cases, Douglas County nine cases and Lyon County four. Storey County has none.

There are now nine recoveries.

APRIL 7, 6:15 P.M.

Officials are reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the Quad-County region.

The new cases include a Carson City woman in her 40s, a Douglas County woman in her 30s and a Carson City man in his 20s.

This brings the total number of cases to 25, with 8 recoveries. Seventeen cases remain active.

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions.

APRIL 6, 6:30 P.M.

A Lyon County man has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Quad-County Emergency Operations Center say the man is his 40s, is self-isolating at home, and is in stable condition.

Officials also announced six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 22, with 8 recoveries. Fourteen cases remain active.

APRIL 4, 10:05 A.M.

Two new COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday in Carson City and Lyon County residents.

Both were women, a Carson City resident in her 70s and a Lyon County woman in her 30s.

Both are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable condition, Carson City Health and Human Services reported. CCHS is handling COVID-19 coordination for Carson City and Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties.

That four-county region now has 20 cases: 10 in Carson City, seven in Douglas County an three in Lyon County. They have not reported any deaths and two people have recovered.

APRIL 6, 10:45 A.M.

Health officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 in Carson City.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the patient is a woman in her 20’s. She is self-isolating at home and is in a stable condition.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 26 with eight recoveries.

APRIL 3, 10:45 A.M.

A second person in Douglas County has recovered from COVID-19.

Carson City Health and Human Services also reported one new positive case in the Quad County region.

This brings the number of active cases in the Quad County region to 16 with two recoveries.

The new case is a Douglas County woman in her 60’s, and she is self-isolating in her home and is in a stable condition.

Here is the current case count:

Carson City

Total cases, 9

Active cases, 8

Recoveries, 1

Douglas County

Total cases, 7

Active cases, 6

Recoveries, 1

Lyon County

Total cases, 2

Active cases, 2

Storey County

Total cases, 0

Active cases, 0

MARCH 28, 9:15 A.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning.

The agency said both are in their 30s with recent travel history. One is a Carson City woman and the other is a Douglas County man.

There are now 11 cases in the Quad County area handled by the agency. Five each in Carson City and Douglas County and one in Lyon County. Storey County has no reported cases.

All infected people are self-isolating and in stable condition. The agency is trying to identify people with whom they had contact.

Humboldt General Hospital reported a new COVID-19 case in Humboldt County on Friday. The person has been in self-quarantine.

MARCH 26, 10:45 A.M.

Two Carson City residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services, the patients include:

A woman in her 60’s who had close contact to a confirmed California case

A man in his 40’s with a travel history

This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to eight.

The case count for each county is:

• Carson City: 4

• Douglas County: 3

• Lyon County: 1

• Storey County: 0

All cases are self-isolating in their home and are doing well, according to officials.

MARCH 25, 9:30 A.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) announced two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The patients include a Lyon County man in his 60’s with recent travel history to the Bay Area, and a Douglas County woman in her 60’s with no recent travel history.

This brings the total number of cases in the region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties to six.

The case count for each county is:

• Carson City: 2

• Douglas County: 3

• Lyon County: 1

• Storey County: 0

All cases are self-isolating in their home and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

MARCH 23, 1 P.M.

A Douglas County woman in her 70's has tested positive for COVID-19, the Carson City Health and Human Services reported.

This is the fourth case in the area of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

Health officials said the woman has no underlying health conditions, and started showing symptoms after having an out-of-state visitor.

She contacted her primary care physician who conducted the test. She has been self-isolating in her home, where she lives alone.

On Monday, the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 245 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state; with 3,735 people tested; and 3,490 negative results.

Statewide, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19, both in Clark County.

MARCH 20, 10:30 A.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported a third positive case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The patient is a male Carson City resident in his 70’s. He had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case. His condition is stable, and he is self-isolating at his home.

This is the third case reported in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

On March 12, officials announced a Carson City woman tested positive, and on Wednesday, March 18, officials said a Douglas County woman also tested positive.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada has risen to 109. According to the State of Nevada Health and Human Services, there are nearly 2,000 cases that have come back negative in Nevada.

There has been one death linked to COVID-19 in Southern Nevada.

MARCH 18, 6 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting a second positive case of COVID-19 in Douglas County.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30’s, has tested positive and is self-isolating in her home.

She lives with family members who are being monitored for symptoms and tested at a local facility should symptoms arise.

MARCH 12, 3:35 P.M.

The Carson City woman who has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 is in her 70s and is in isolation.

The woman's husband is also in isolation. The woman traveled to Carson City from San Jose on March 2.

She reported feeling better on Thursday.

The risk to the community is considered to be low.

MARCH 12, 2:50 P.M.

A person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Carson City area, Carson City Health and Human Services reported Thursday. The test will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the coronavirus.

It is the first case in the combined Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties areas. It is being considered presumptive positive until the CDC confirms the result.

A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the web and on Facebook.

MARCH 9, 5 P.M.

Carson City Health and Human Services confirmed Monday that they are monitoring 15 people from Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon counties who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The passengers will be monitored for 14 days as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, starting Tuesday, March 10.

The 15 passengers are among the 49 Nevada residents from the Grand Princess cruise ship which has been circling off the coast of California for several days after a California resident who was on board the ship for the previous voyage tested positive for COVID-19.

Carson health officials said the residents currently are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and will be staying in their homes for the 14-day monitoring period.

The residents do not pose a risk to the general public, health officials said.