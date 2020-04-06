COVID-19 Updates: Washoe County reports 17 additional cases.

APRIL 6, 11:50 A.M. Washoe County is reporting an additional 17 positive cases, bringing the County total to 281 cases. One more person has recovered, bringing the number of recovered patients to 30.

Currently, there are 21 Washoe County residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Washoe County remains at 4.

APRIL 6, 10:45 A.M. Health officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 in Carson City.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the patient is a woman in her 20’s. She is self-isolating at home and is in a stable condition.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 19 with two recoveries.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020