Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal members to get portion of CARES Act funding

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Council announced Monday that it has decided to disburse a portion of its CARES Act funding to eligible tribal members in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

In a letter, the council said in part, "These funds will help support our members during these unprecedented times."

All eligible Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal enrolled members 18 years and older will get three increments of $2,000. The payments will be made over the course of the next six months during the following distribution dates:

May 25-29

August 24-28

December 1-4

